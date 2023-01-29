A basketball controversy recently broke out in Memphis, particularly involving an alleged stat-padding by Memphis Grizzlies scorekeepers when it comes to the tracking of shots swatted away by big man Jaren Jackson Jr. The NBA has already shot down the idea of someone purposely inflating Jackson’s blocks and steals numbers in home games, though, you just don’t expect that to immediately kill the conversation about it online.

Most top reactions you’d see on Twitter about this Jaren Jackson Jr stat issue, ironically, only further highlighted just how amazing of a defensive player the Grizzlies center is when it comes to crippling opposing offenses.

“Congratulations to Grizzlies PR on a masterful false flag operation to get the NBA’s brightest minds to pay even more attention to how great Jaren Jackson Jr.’s been on defense this season. Well done,” said Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian about basketball going into a rabbit hole in self-investigating whether JJJ’s defensive prowess on paper wildly varies from reality.

1. Thread: THE JJJ FILES I just watched all of JJJ’s 66 blocks in Memphis this year. Here are my findings

1. JJJ might be the top rim protector on earth.

2. Of the 66 blocks, at least 60 are clearly blocked by JJJ

3. 3 to 5 are questionable

4. 2 are kinda sus (here they are) pic.twitter.com/3n5rYp6Zgz — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 28, 2023

I watched every block by Jaren Jackson Jr. in slow motion from alternate angles to investigate the NBA Reddit thread claiming the Grizzlies scorekeeper is "posting fraudulent numbers." But only 3 of his 66 home blocks are incorrectly labeled, a completely insignificant amount. pic.twitter.com/84ZiE1rPVD — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 28, 2023

And then, of course, there are the much more hilarious reactions that adds to the fuss around this alleged Jaren Jackson Jr. stat-padding.

Memphis score keeper when Jaren Jackson Jr got 2 blocks in the game pic.twitter.com/wwIUezRNdu — Lindt (@bootleglindt) January 28, 2023

Jaren Jackson Jr at home pic.twitter.com/ILiKzGMuRb — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) January 28, 2023

Jaren Jackson defense on the road pic.twitter.com/jQxKSUNOQn — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) January 28, 2023

At the end of the day, there’s no denying that Jaren Jackson Jr. remains one of the best — if not the best — rim protectors in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. So far, Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 3.1 blocks per game. He also leads the Grizzlies in defensive rating with opponents scoring just 103 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor. Moreover, opponents are shooting 12.4 percent and 14.5 percent worse from less than 10 feet and from less than 6 feet away from the basket, respectively, when Jaren Jackson Jr. is around.