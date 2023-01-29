A basketball controversy recently broke out in Memphis, particularly involving an alleged stat-padding by Memphis Grizzlies scorekeepers when it comes to the tracking of shots swatted away by big man Jaren Jackson Jr. The NBA has already shot down the idea of someone purposely inflating Jackson’s blocks and steals numbers in home games, though, you just don’t expect that to immediately kill the conversation about it online.

Most top reactions you’d see on Twitter about this Jaren Jackson Jr stat issue, ironically, only further highlighted just how amazing of a defensive player the Grizzlies center is when it comes to crippling opposing offenses.

“Congratulations to Grizzlies PR on a masterful false flag operation to get the NBA’s brightest minds to pay even more attention to how great Jaren Jackson Jr.’s been on defense this season. Well done,” said Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian about basketball going into a rabbit hole in self-investigating whether JJJ’s defensive prowess on paper wildly varies from reality.

And then, of course, there are the much more hilarious reactions that adds to the fuss around this alleged Jaren Jackson Jr. stat-padding.

At the end of the day, there’s no denying that Jaren Jackson Jr. remains one of the best — if not the best — rim protectors in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. So far, Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 3.1 blocks per game. He also leads the Grizzlies in defensive rating with opponents scoring just 103 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor. Moreover, opponents are shooting 12.4 percent and 14.5 percent worse from less than 10 feet and from less than 6 feet away from the basket, respectively, when Jaren Jackson Jr. is around.