The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a 6-4 start, their third start of 6-4 or better in the last four years. The primary reason for this competitive start is a roster loaded with players worthy of a role within an NBA rotation. Consider, eight different Griz players are currently averaging at least 10 points per game, and 13 players are playing at least 15 minutes a night. One of those players, Scotty Pippen Jr. — the son of six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen — continues to prove he's worthy of that role.

On Friday night, with Ja Morant out for the game due to hip soreness, Pippen Jr. logged his first start of the season and made the most of it. The 24-year-old finished the 128-104 win over the Washington Wizards with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, logging his first career triple double in just his 37th career game. This wasn't any ordinary triple-double, though. History was made on Friday night at the FedEx Forum.

Per Legion Hoops, Scotty Pippen Jr. and his father Scottie Pippen are the first father-son duo in NBA history to each record a triple-double.

For context, it took Scottie Pippen finished his career with 21 triple doubles, including four that came in the NBA Playoffs. But it took him until his 99th game to notch his first one. So in that regard, son has the leg up over his Hall of Fame father.

Scotty Pippen Jr. looking to remain key part of Grizzlies' rotation

Scotty Pippen Jr. has a long way to go before he's the player that his father once was, and in all likelihood, he'll never get to that level. But a strong start to the 2024-25 season has at least provided Grizzlies fans with hope that the talented guard is worthy of the expanded role it looks like he's occupying to start this season. Pippen is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists off the bench in 26 minutes per game this season. He's shooting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is making the most of this deep rotation, and in the long-run, it will surely pay off. Right now, Santi Aldama is the only player in Memphis averaging more than 30 minutes per game. Pippen Jr. is averaging nearly as many minutes as Ja Morant (27.9) is. And because so many Grizzlies players are being shuffled in and out of the game, Memphis is able to play at the 4th-fastest pace in the NBA.