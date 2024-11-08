Ja Morant continues to remind fans that he is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA today. The key word, though, is “remind.” The two-time All-Star star point guard has been unable to stay on the court throughout the last two seasons, with injuries serving as the most recent cause of his absence. He will miss his second game of the season when the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) hosts the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Initially reported to have suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 131-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant is now being ruled out with right hip soreness, per the team's injury report. He landed hard after attempting a lob in the second half and immediately gestured for a foul. No whistle was blown, and Morant sat out for the remainder of the contest after scoring 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

Since the diagnosis has shifted to the hip, there is hope the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft will not be sidelined for an extended period of time. A home matchup versus the Wizards (2-4) presents him with an ideal opportunity to heal up. Though, the Grizzlies are already shorthanded, as Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart nurse an oblique strain and ankle sprain, respectively. Regardless, rushing the face of the franchise back will not do Memphis any favors in the long run.

Grizzlies intent on getting back in the hunt in 2024-25

Last season was supposed to be a crucial campaign for the team, particularly head coach Taylor Jenkins. A deluge of injuries eradicated any semblance of a competitive basketball product, however, and forced the Grizzlies to delay their quest for redemption. With a healthy Ja Morant leading the way, and a seemingly productive rookie in Zach Edey giving the squad a needed presence inside, Memphis could be quite dangerous this season.

The game is not played in hypotheticals, though. Fans will wait to see how Lady Luck treats this organization in 2024-25 before looking ahead to the playoffs. A loaded Western Conference and continued injury troubles will make life hard for the Grizzlies, but do not forget, this is the birthplace of “Grit and Grind” basketball.

Memphis should double down on that philosophy while Morant recovers from injury. ClutchPoints will update you on his status when more information is made available.