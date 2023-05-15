Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is once again in the news for off-the-court reasons. A recent Instagram live video depicted Morant holding a gun in his hand, so the Grizzlies announced Sunday that they have suspended Morant from all team activities.

On Monday, Stephen A. Smith hopped on his ESPN show, First Take to talk about the latest Morant gun fiasco, and he dropped a bombshell of a take, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“You can’t make this up… Ja Morant has been associated with guns more than he’s been associated with winning… I’ve got people in the league texting me saying Ja Morant should be suspended for the year.”

Ja Morant, 23, has played four years in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies franchise. He averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 3.4 turnovers per game across 61 appearances this season (59 starts).

The former Murray State star struggled to shoot the ball accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Morant’s 30.7% three-point percentage was the second-lowest of his pro career.

Here’s to hoping that Morant will learn his lesson following this suspension because he’s one of the most must-see talents in the game today. Morant’s athleticism for a player of his size is nothing short of otherworldly, as he may be the greatest athlete to ever play the point guard position in the NBA. But if he ever finds himself in another gun fiasco like this, his career with the Grizzlies could be in jeopardy.