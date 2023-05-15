A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Ja Morant saga apparently has a new chapter. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard finds himself on the hot seat once again after a video clip of him seemingly showing off a gun (again) has made the rounds on social media.

This latest Ja Morant controversy has the NBA world buzzing, with even former NBA center Kwame Brown chiming in. Brown held nothing back when he shared a lengthy rant about the Grizzlies guard.

“So, Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh? You like to play with guns, huh boy? You like to play with guns… Instead of you just being at your house buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera, you want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bulls**t apology and show a gun on Instagram Live. I’ve heard of NBA Youngboy but you NBA dumb boy. You gotta be the dumbest motherf****r in the league,” Kwame Brown said.

Like many others, Brown is having a hard time making sense of how Ja Morant is wasting away the luxury and opportunity many others would do everything to have.

“You got 231 million dollars promised to you and you want to be a fu**ing thug? It’s ok for you to have a gun,” Brown added. “You have a right, you have a 2nd Amendment right to have a gun, but what the f**k do you keep pulling it out menacing for? What is up with all this music you keep listening to? Is this music putting you in a trans, dumbass boy? Because that music is gonna cost you your f*****g career.”

Ja Morant appears to be in danger of receiving a significant suspension from the league, pending investigation.