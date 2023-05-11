A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It can’t be a coincidence that the Phoenix Suns have won two out of the three games against the Denver Nuggets with Chris Paul out of the lineup due to a groin injury. In fact, one might even argue that the Suns have been playing better basketball without their star point guard in the mix. For his part, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith certainly believes this to be the case.

The renowned sports analyst has now come out with a lengthy rant wherein he shades Monty Williams for the fact that the Suns are just better with CP3 in the picture. Stephen A made it abundantly clear that he’s not taking a shot at Chris Paul as he talked up the point god’s Hall of Fame credentials. However, Smith also explained why he believes Williams is at fault here:

“The Suns are better off without [Chris Paul] and that’s no shade on him. If anything it’s shade on a great, great coach… When CP3 is in the lineup, Monty Williams has hesitated to use everybody else.”

—Stephen A. Smith Thoughts? 🤔 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/XwAp1iRpby — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

For what it’s worth, Chris Paul has already been ruled out for Game 6 on Friday night. As Smith stated in his statement, this will likely force Monty Williams’ hand to lean on guys like TJ Warren, Terrence Ross, and Landry Shamet in CP3’s stead. For the most part, this formula has worked for the Suns, and they are obviously hoping for the same result in their win-or-go-home matchup in Game 6.

At this point, there is still some hope that Chris Paul is going to be available for Game 7. Whether or not CP3’s potential return ends up hurting the Suns still remains to be seen. That is of course, under the assumption that there will be a Game 7.