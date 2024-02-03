The crowd was hyped after that one!

The Memphis Grizzlies have been hit hard by injury issues this season and it has derailed their year. Ping pong balls in the lottery and pride are what they have to play for this season. They dropped another game on Friday, this time against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, 121-101. But the Grizzlies, especially Jacob Gilyard, gave the home fans something to cheer about. Midway through the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies trying to stay in the game, Gilyard, who is all of 5-foot-9, blocked Curry's jumper, eliciting a roar from the crowd.

Jacob Gilyard with the rejection on Steph Curry 🚫pic.twitter.com/X96UsOJu2X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2024

Stephen Curry and the Warriors may have gotten the last laugh with the win, but it was definitely a cool moment for Jacob Gilyard and the Grizzlies in a season where fun moments have been tough to come by. It's also a cool moment for Gilyard who is currently the shortest player in the NBA and playing on a two-way contract.

Gilyard is in his second season with the Grizzlies, both on a two-way contract. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and has managed to stick with the team. This year due to the many injuries, Gilyard has gotten his shot at regular playing time.

Gilyard has played in 31 games this season including ten starts at a little over 16 minutes per game. He's been averaging 3.8 points per game, 1.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists with splits of 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.