The Grizzlies are getting an offensive spark with this sharpshooting forward.

The Memphis Grizzlies are grinding through the adversity of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Grizzlies have lost the services of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart amid a plethora of injuries. Thus, the team has made a move to add G League star and Memphis Hustle standout Matt Hurt.

The Grizzlies look for help in a standout G League forward

Memphis plans on signing Matt Hurt to a 10-day contract via hardship from the Hustle, per Shams Charania. The former Duke basketball product averages an impressive 22.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in the G League.

Hurt should provide much-needed floor spacing and scoring to the struggling Grizzlies. The six-foot-nine forward is shooting a blazing 50.6% for three-pointers on seven shots attempted per game during the 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies are 18-28 and sit 13th in the Western Conference standings. The squad expected to play the first 25 games of the season without Ja Morant due to his suspension. However, the team was not expecting Morant to go down with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Morant's absence has left a hole in Memphis' offensive attack. Furthermore, the team lost the services of veteran guard Marcus Smart in early January after a freak finger injury. Then, the Grizzlies were hit with a crushing blow to leading scorer Desmond Bane with an ankle injury.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and company are doing all they can to keep the boat afloat, but only so much can be done with the roster's numerous woes. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies are not giving up and hope to get back into the Western Conference playoff conversation.