The NBA Draft isn't always an exact science. Sometimes there's a little bit of luck involved, a lot of good scouting, etc. When it comes to the lottery, NBA teams are hoping to find a generational star, or at least a high-level starting caliber player. The Oklahoma City Thunder certainly found a starting caliber player when they drafted Steven Adams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Now with the Memphis Grizzlies, Steven Adams has been one of the best centers in the league for the majority of his career. But hilarious enough, it wasn't something he ever expected. On a recent appearance on former NBA player JJ Redick's podcast, The Old Man & The Three, Adams explained how this all used to seem like such an improbable path.

“I didn't have NBA dreams or anything like that, I was just playing basketball, and then some dude offered me a scholarship. . .and I was like, ‘oh sweet this will be great.' Adams said. “I threw my name in the NBA Draft, averaged six and six, and went No. 12, it was cool.”

Adams went on to explain how college basketball didn't really live up to the hype for him and he decided to enter his name in the NBA Draft without any sort of assurances or expectations.

“I was just there for the ride, I didn't even know I was going to get drafted,” Adams recalled. “I had no expectations of even making the NBA to be honest. I just threw my name in there.”

Now with the Grizzlies, Steven Adams is still patrolling the paint in a career that so far has spanned ten seasons.