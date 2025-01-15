Finding ways to incorporate new faces into any team or organization is a challenge. New situations can be daunting in any industry. Thankfully, Ja Morant's “funky” Memphis Grizzlies have a leadership structure in place that has boosted rookies Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells over the first 40 games. Taylor Jenkins has created a culture where communication and constant fine-tuning are an embraced part of the process. While Wells is playing elite defense and knocking down shots, Edey is learning other lessons the hard way with every trip down the court.

Edey (two points, seven rebounds, one steal, one block) coughed up two turnovers and committed six fouls in a road loss to the Houston Rockets (120-118). He was 1-of-4 from the field, missing two three-pointers. There were also a couple of opportunities where Edey could have gone straight up for a dunk after a Morant pass but hesitated. The All-Star made sure the rookie knew that was unacceptable immediately after one particular play in the fourth quarter.

Still, Morant's tough love coupled with a nurturing coaching style should help the Grizzlies maximize Edey's potential. The rookie had only one foul in the first half. The Rockets switched up to heavy post-iso looks along with more pick-and-roll actions in the second half. Jenkins had no real complaints after Edey fouled out of a third straight loss to the Rockets.

“I thought (Zach Edey) was great (against the Rockets),” Jenkins stated. “He got caught in a couple of situations there. He was trying to do everything we asked of him on the ball, off the ball with his rim protection. I thought he did a really good job tonight with the rebounds. Overall it's just coaching moments for him—tough one for him to foul out.”

Edey's fouling out might have been a disappointment, but it presented a teaching opportunity, allowing Jenkins to focus on areas where the 7-foot-4 center can refine his game. Specifically, not dwelling on the mistakes in high-pressure situations. When it comes to giving the Grizzlies problems, the Rockets will not be the only team to attack the rookie's positioning to draw some fouls.

Morant believes teams that continue to pick on Edey will not win those wars much longer.

“Everybody knows who Zach is. They know what he brings to this team and what he is capable of,” Morant began. “We all know what he is capable of. We're around each other every day in the gym so we see the work (Edey) is putting in.”

Constructive film study conversations, on-court feedback, and pushing for excellence in every moment are the standard in Memphis. These Grizzlies do not want to waste a golden opportunity so being tough on the rookies is required. Doing so without discouraging Edey has not been a problem. Ja Morant's leadership skills have developed over the years under Taylor Jenkins.

“It's about making him as comfortable as possible and making sure he keeps his confidence. There is no worry on our end about him,” continued Morant. “Obviously he is a rookie so any questions he has, it is our job to let him know what we know. If I see anything out on the floor, or if (Jenkins) sees anything, it's really whoever sees whatever on the floor, you communicate it to that guy.”

This culture of communication is not about pointing fingers or criticizing mistakes, but about ensuring that every member of the team can learn and improve from their experiences. Both Morant and Jenkins emphasized the importance of helping teammates improve, underscoring the team's philosophy of support rather than judgment.

“That's what we've been about this year, it's just helping your teammates. It's nothing negative or anything it's just to help us be in the best position to win. Zach will be fine. We will click how we are supposed to soon.”

Zach Edey is receiving more than just basketball advice from Ja Morant. The Purdue alum is being handed tools to excel both on and off the court. It is clear that, despite the challenges, the Grizzlies see a bright future for the rookie. Edey is likely to flourish in the role with this level of mentorship.