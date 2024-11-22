The Memphis Grizzlies are going with a committee approach when asking players to take charge of the offense. Zach Edey (ankle) and Ja Morant (hip) are out for at least one more week, removing a low-block bail-out option and the team's franchise cornerstone from Taylor Jenkins' rotations. Jaren Jackson Jr. is giving the Grizzlies an All-Star caliber season but Desmond Bane is still buffing out some rust. Scotty Pippen Jr. is doing his best to replace Morant in the starting lineup but there is a worrisome team-wide trend that is hard to ignore.

The Grizzlies are giving away possessions at an alarming rate. An increased pace of play and a lack of star power are both factors but one is far more concerning than the other according to Jenkins. The Grizzlies head coach had a straightforward diagnosis when asked if the turnovers were more about the speed of play or more about the players seeing different faces far too often.

“I think it’s a little bit more of the pace,” Jenkins admitted. “I mean yeah there’s maybe a little undertone of the chemistry. Guys are in and out just getting a feel.”

However, nothing will change schematically. At least not until a full healthy roster is available for a large sample size. Jenkins is not one to change up a winning program on a whim but postseason adjustments are a different beast.

“Our movement patterns are our movement patterns,” stressed Jenkins. “Everyone has got to be on the same page. I kept telling them ‘I love our cuts but it’s setting up your other teammate that’s open.' We’re trying to get these high-risk plays and were making (mistakes) too often tonight. It’s been a theme all season long.”

“We do want to cut on the basement. We do want to cut from the wing, but we don’t have to throw that bounce pass every single time,” Jenkins continued. “You do that, the weak side defender comes. Maybe throw it there, maybe it’s not there and you play on the other side. It’s a learning process right now.”

As for situations to avoid, especially as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. build up chemistry without Ja Morant? Taylor Jenkins has a few of those as well, and some homework for the Grizzlies to go over before a trip to face the Chicago Bulls.

“It's playing in crowds, it’s double teams, it’s late rotations,” Jenkins replied. “We have just got to be better there and that’s the individual film. These guys are watching how guys are collapsing on them when they’re driving. So, hopefully, if we can improve in those two areas, we’re in better shape moving forward but definitely (turnovers) are an area of concern that we’ve got to address.”