The injury-ravaged Memphis Grizzlies and Taylor Jenkins have not had a smooth start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, and Zach Edey are all on the injury report. Jaylen Wells is working out well enough for a rookie. Santi Aldama has been sensational in spurts, but the team's results have largely fallen on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s shoulders. For better or for worse, Jackson Jr. is rolling with the punches amid an All-NBA caliber campaign.

Jackson Jr. talked about the highs and lows of the season after a tough NBA Cup loss against the Denver Nuggets.

“A lot of things are going to fall on guys who are playing heavy minutes and who are getting a lot of attention. A lot of credit when we win. When we lose, it is the same thing,” Jackson Jr. stated. “If we are not consistent, our team is not going to be consistent. That's definitely going to fall on my shoulders for sure. I've got to take responsibility for that overall. It's about being consistent in everything I'm doing and not having any egregious changes of pace in my games. Just be even.”

It is tough to lead a team when not every face is familiar. Thankfully, the Grizzlies' rotations have had some regularity over the first month of the season, unlike last year. Scotty Pippen Jr. has done well manning the point, Desmond Bane is back in action, and Aldama has been on an All-Star ascension.

Those are just a few reasons why Jackson Jr. is not worried about how Taylor Jenkins juggles the Grizzlies' lineups while Zach Edey (ankle) and Ja Morant (hip) are out. Jaren Jackson Jr. also admitted to ClutchPoints that there will be no excuses either.

Expand Tweet

“Shoot. Just whoever is out there man. Whoever is out there, we just got to bring it together,” stressed Jackson Jr. “We are missing Zach right now but dudes are stepping up. Whatever lineup is out there is going to work well together with the offense we got in place.”