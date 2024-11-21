The Memphis Grizzlies are getting healthy, one key contributor at a time. Vince Williams Jr. and John Konchar recently returned as bench options for new all-time wins record holder Taylor Jenkins. Zach Edey (ankle) and Ja Morant (hip) are now listed as week-to-week on the Grizzlies' injury report. However, the ability to put Desmond Bane in the driver's seat has been a huge tactical difference-maker. Morant, Jenkins, and Jaren Jackson Jr. know loaning Bane the keys to the Grizzlies offense is a low-risk, high-reward move.

The on-court effect on the team and FedEx Forum fans is hard to ignore. Bane's presence is felt immediately, especially by Jenkins. While Jackson Jr. is leading the Grizzlies with All-Star caliber stats, Bane just brings something out of the Grizzlies that has Jenkins jumping for joy more often than any other available player.

“Some of (Bane's) playmaking, I got some great emotion in one play,” Jenkins shared. “He went full court, collapsed the defense, drew three guys, hits (Jaylen Wells) for a corner wide-open shot. That is our style of play and (Bane) and be an engine for us.”

However, a grace period was always going to be needed when Bane was back with the Grizzlies. It's hard to do cardio and keep the handles knife-blade sharp while under the weather. Jenkins was prepared to give one of the team's driving forces room to knock off any rust. Their relationship has survived more challenging obstacles and the coach knew from firsthand experience the TCU alum just cares more than others.

“It is unbelievable. (Bane's) care factor is one of the best I've ever seen,” Jenkins admitted. “He took a lot of ownership last night (after an NBA Cup loss to the Denver Nuggets). The entire team was like it's on all of us but he wears it. He and I talked. He said ‘Hey, I've been through this before, can't wait to bounce back.'”

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies grinding through holidays

Desmond Bane bounced back with 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block in a home win over the 76ers. The stat sheet does not have a category for what Jenkins noticed the most though.

“(Bane) used his voice so much throughout the game, in the huddles, in the timeouts, even before the game about what we had to do (versus the 76ers),” Jenkins explained. “I thought he had great intent how he was pushing the pace, playing fast. It took him a couple of minutes to get going. Obviously, we see the ball start going through the net. When he does that, the lid pops off (for the Grizzlies).”

Bane was available for the first five games of the season before coming down with an illness. The Grizzlies wasted his 30-point performance in a three-point home loss to the Chicago Bulls. Memphis has managed a .500 record since the 26-year-old returned to the lineup in a five-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on November 15.

Treading water in the Western Conference will be difficult if Bane cannot improve on his recent averages though. He is posting just 13.8 points per game on 39.6% shooting from the field. Bane is at 25.9% from three-point range over the last four games.

Next up is a revenge game in Chicago. Bane will have another advantageous matchup against Josh Giddey and Company. Then the Grizzlies get to settle in for a four-game homestand through Thanksgiving week. That should allow Bane's engine enough runway to hit high gear before embarking on a road-heavy December slate.