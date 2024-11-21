The Memphis Grizzlies are “moving and grooving” even while Ja Morant and Zach Edey watch from the sidelines thanks to some humble leadership from head coach Taylor Jenkins. Desmond Bane was boasting about the best coach in franchise history after an emotional, down-to-the-wire victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Jenkins took over the top spot in franchise wins but was downplaying the historic milestone leading up to the record-breaking performance.

The Grizzlies came up short in an NBA Cup game against the Denver Nuggets a night before facing the 76ers. The tournament tilt did not go as planned but Jenkins did not have to navigate much of the 2024-25 NBA schedule for a 215th career victory. Still, Jenkins has his sights on bigger prizes, as explained to ClutchPoints before hosting the Nuggets on November 19.

“I'm not worried about the milestones,” stressed Jenkins. “I'm worried about bigger, loftier goals but I've been very blessed to be in these shoes.”

Jenkins let his guard down just a little, cracking a smile when asked about taking the wins title following a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be among the company of so many great coaches that have come before me,” Jenkins said. “I always talk about the unbelievable responsibility of being the coach of this franchise. It’s a privilege and an honor…It’s not about me at the end of the day. We’ve got a lot more work to do. But I wake up every day being happy. It’s an absolute blessing to be in this position.”

Grizzlies great advising Taylor Jenkins

The 40-year-old NBA lifer has been more concerned with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies' injury report lately. Jenkins knew the wins would come eventually, especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the Grizzlies while shouldering new offensive responsibilities. Ending the season on a high note, perhaps with a Western Conference championship banner, has been the priority since training camp.

Leaping over Lionel Hollins when it comes to community impact in Memphis will take more than regular-season wins.

“I hadn't really thought about (the record) that much when you mention Coach Hollins' name, who is an unbelievable coach.” Jenkins shared. “I was fortunate enough to meet him a couple of years ago and compete against him at various stops. What he did for this franchise, the relationships he had with the core four, his impact on the court and in the community.”

“I know (Hollins) still lives here and is ingratiated in the community. It's just a great reminder to me that when you are in this position what your responsibility is on the floor from a basketball standpoint for our great fans. But giving back to the community, (Hollins) stood for all of those things,” continued Jenkins. “He has been a great guy to connect with over the last couple of years because he talks so glowingly about his experiences as the head coach and as a member of this community.”