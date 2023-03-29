Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ja Morant missed the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday due to a thigh injury. Fortunately, based on head coach Taylor Jenkins’ comments, it doesn’t look like it will be a long-term issue.

When Morant was ruled out for Tuesday’s game, there were concerns that he could be sidelined for multiple games. After all, thigh injuries can be tricky and it doesn’t bode well for the Grizzlies considering that there are only a few games left on the season. After the meeting with Orlando, Memphis has seven games left.

According to Jenkins, however, Morant’s absence due to the injury was more of a precautionary measure amid a back-to-back. The Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, so they want their superstar to avoid general soreness.

Jenkins added that he doesn’t expect Morant to be sidelined for multiple games because of the issue, per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

Morant has only played in three games so far since he returned from his gun scandal suspension. With that said, it’s not surprising why there are concerns about the gravity of his latest injury.

Here’s to hoping that Morant really doesn’t miss more time after his latest absence. With the playoffs coming soon, the Grizzlies really need their superstar to be at the best shape of his life if they want to make a deep playoffs run and avoid another second-round exit. The lower half of the West’s playoff picture is really tight, and so it won’t be an easy postseason even for the top seeds in the conference.