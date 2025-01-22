Ja Morant’s nearly jaw-dropping tomahawk dunk over Victor Wembanyama during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 129-115 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night ignited widespread debate among fans and analysts. While the play didn’t officially count due to a foul, its sheer athleticism captured the attention of basketball’s biggest names, including Vince Carter.

Carter, widely regarded as one of the greatest dunkers in NBA history, shared his candid thoughts during TNT's postgame show when asked if Morant’s dunk could be considered one of the greatest of all time. Carter interjected before the question was fully posed with a definitive “No.”

As the panel continued the discussion, analyst Candace Parker attempted to defend the play, highlighting the mutual respect between Morant and Wembanyama. “They both looked at each other and realized …” she began before Carter cut in, repeating, “It didn’t count.” Parker persisted, stating, “They both played through the whistle!”

Carter, known for his own iconic “play-through-the-whistle” moments, responded with a grin, saying, “I’ve had some pretty good play-through-the-whistle dunks,” emphasizing his point that only counted dunks can enter the conversation of the greatest ever.

Carter’s opinion carries significant weight in any debate about dunks. Nicknamed “Half Man, Half Amazing,” Carter’s career is defined by unforgettable aerial feats, including his legendary dunk contest performance in 2000 and the iconic poster dunk over 7-foot-2 Frederic Weis during the 2000 Olympics. His unique combination of power, flair, and creativity cemented his place as a pioneer of modern dunking.

For Carter, greatness in dunking isn’t just about athleticism or difficulty — it’s about context and execution under official game conditions. Despite recognizing the remarkable nature of Morant’s dunk attempt over the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, Carter’s stance reflects his belief that uncounted plays, no matter how impressive, shouldn’t be considered among the greatest.

Ja Morant’s dunk on Victor Wembanyama showcases fearless athleticism

While Carter may not rank Morant’s attempt among the best, uncounted dunks have often sparked excitement and discussion in the basketball community. Plays like Anthony Edwards’ missed dunk over Gabe Vincent and LeBron James’ near-miss against Draymond Green remain iconic, even without official scoring. Similarly, Morant’s explosive leap against Wembanyama showcases his fearless approach and athleticism, earning comparisons to some of the game’s most memorable moments.

Morant, who finished the game with 21 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, and two steals, continues solidifying himself as one of the league’s most electrifying players. His performance against the Spurs helped the Grizzlies improve to 26-15, strengthening their position in the Western Conference standings.