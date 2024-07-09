A big concern heading into the 2024 NBA Draft was where Zach Edey would land. Scouts and avid spectators alike were wary that the Purdue basketball star might not pop off in the league due to his size and clunky frame. However, he started to prove him wrong in the NBA Summer League. Not a single one of the personnel thrown by the Utah Jazz was able to stop this dominant freak of nature.

Zach Edey popped off in his NBA Summer League game against the Jazz. He played 34 minutes for the Grizzlies and did not disappoint in any second of it. By the end of this clash, his shots found the bottom of the net seven out of 12 times which gave him a 14-point total. He was also a dominant force under the glass much like his Purdue basketball self. The Grizzlies rookie ended up with 15 rebounds with four of them coming from the offensive side of the court for second-chance opportunities.

It was not just on offense where he thrived. The Grizzlies were able to take advantage of his size and used him as an elite rim protector. This decision to make Edey stay in the paint gave him four blocks when it was all said and done. But, those numbers were not the end of the story. His speed astonished most Grizzlies fans and left a lot of his NBA Draft doubters deleting their tweets.

“Zach Edey's game might translate to the NBA better than people think,” a fan said.

Some were even already looking forward to Edey and Ja Morant's synergy in the Grizzlies system, “Those Zach Edey highlights are moving me a lot. Ja and Edey PnR is gonna be so disgusting.”

Others were already making conclusions about what his career may look like, “Zach Edey is a man. He's not there to make friends and has a killer mentality. He has something to prove & he will impose his will & size, which cannot be taught. He may not be the best big man who ever played but he's going to have a nice career.”

Zach Edey astonishes Grizzlies faithful

It was not just numbers that Edey showcased in his NBA Summer League debut. In fact, his clutch gene from the Purdue basketball program was even on display. After Jake LaRavia missed his second free throw, it was the behemoth from Canada who scooped the offensive rebound and tipped the ball in to send the game against the Jazz into overtime.

Unfortunately, the extra period was not too kind to the Grizzlies. It was also Edey's shooting foul against Keyonte George that put the nail in the coffin. The Jazz guard sank the two free throws which ended the game with a 97-95 scoreline.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the ninth pick of the 2024 NBA Draft to shine. His elite skill sets matched with unwavering dominance in the paint proves that he belongs in the association. But, it might take more than one game to prove that all his skills can translate.