The crowds are thinning out as the end is in sight for NBA2k25 Summer League action. Still, four teams remain undefeated in vying for the Las Vegas Summer League championship. Everyone else will be playing for consolation prizes to round out their five-game slate in Sin City. The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers are among those lucky few looking to keep their 4-0 records clean in the semifinals but, unfortunately, their upcoming slugfest will be missing some star power.

GG Jackson does not believe any game the Grizzlies play with Zach Edey will be close. The problem is Edey's ankle needs a rest after getting rolled, again. The Purdue alum left with 3:16 remaining in the first half of a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in his first Las Vegas venture onto the court. The 2024 NBA Draft's ninth overall pick had six points, three rebounds and a block without a missed shot before exiting. He is now being shut down for the remainder of the summer.

Fortunately, the Grizzlies should not miss a beat in pursuing a Summer League title. Jackson and Scotty Pippen Jr. have been leading the Grizzlies all summer and the team was always expected to leave with some bragging rights. Those rights will not mean much during training camp but the culture-building and high-pressure repetitions will pay off during the regular season.

At least, that was Pippen Jr.'s plan relayed to ClutchPoints. It had to be for arguably the most talented Summer League roster ever assembled.

“Being with each other since last year, going through the summer, we felt with our experience there was a good chance of winning it all. That was always the mindset…(This run is about) just building on what we've been working on this whole summer and let it lead into the year,” Pippen Jr. stated. “Me, GG, Jake, and Trey (Jemison), all played with each other last year. This is about taking this chemistry into (the 2024-25 season).”

Coach Jason March could not have said it better but still doubled down on the approach.

“We came out here to win every game. Fortunately, that's what we've done so far. With that said we went to Salt Lake City to win every game as well and we won one,” laughed March. “So we didn't talk about trying to win this thing or anything like that, nor will we need to. We've got a locker room full of guys that want to compete. I love that we want to continue to play the right way. I love the way we are playing for one another.”

GG Jackson predicts easy days for the Grizzlies

GG Jackson was far more confident, especially when asked to consider adding a healthy Zach Edey to the fold. The balance between the starting and reserve units will keep opponents on the back foot more often than not.

“In Utah, it was a couple of close games and we realized we didn't want to be in situations like that. Mistakes are bound to happen. We coming out with a winning mentality (in Las Vegas). We putting our foot on their necks…I feel like it's not going to be too many close situations as long as we keep our defensive presence with (Edey) cleaning up the glass” boasted Jackson. “Everyone else can get out wide and let him work. It'll be super easy.”

Pippen Jr. tempered those expectations immediately following a win over the Orlando Magic even though Edey was on track to play the Pelicans.

“We played with Zach once and it was a close game. A fun game. We are definitely excited to have him back out there. He helps our team a lot,” Jackson shared.

Pippen Jr.'s 19.3 points on 54% shooting helps a good bit as well. He is hitting 33.3% from three-point range while dishing out 7.8 assists and grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game. Pippen Jr. has also given the Grizzlies 3.5 steals while committing only two turnovers per game in Summer League action.

Jackson will likely join Pippen Jr. on an All-Summer League squad. The 19-year-old is producing 21 points and 9.5 rebounds in 31 minutes per game. They are both top 15 in points per game and top six among those who have played at least three games. Jackson, in particular, has been showing off superstar potential as an on-ball offensive hub, especially in limited minutes with Edey.

The Clippers will counter with the top overall Summer League scorer Jordan Miller. LA may be at a loss for depth though when it comes to countering Memphis unless Kobe Brown has another big day. The sportsbooks have their money lines set on the Grizzlies to pull off another comfortable win. Regardless of how one might gamble on the last couple of games, fans can tune into ESPN at 4:00 PM CST to find out if Jackson has an easy day as predicted.