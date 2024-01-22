The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Toronto Raptors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are 15-27 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. On Saturday night, Memphis lost to the Chicago Bulls by 29 points. Memphis has already play the Raptors this season, and they lost that game by five points. Jaren Jackson Jr had 24 points in the loss, but did not contribute much else. Both Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were active in the loss, but neither will be playing in this game. In the loss, the Grizzlies shot just 42.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three.

The Raptors have lost four of their last five games, and they are 16-27 on the season. They are coming off a loss at the New York Knicks in RJ Barrett's return to New York. In their win against the Grizzlies earlier this month, the Raptors were led by Immanuel Quickley. He put up 26 points while Scottie Barnes had 20. Dennis Schroder scored 16 points off the bench in the win. Toronto shot 48.2 percent from the field in the game, and 46.2 percent from three.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Raptors Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +225

Toronto Raptors: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Memphis, TSN Direct

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart. This Means Jaren Jackson Jr, Luke Kennard and some other role players need to step up big time. One thing the Grizzlies love to do is shoot the three. Memphis has become a little reliant on the three-ball, so they need to get hot. 42 of the Grizzlies' 75 shots on Saturday came from beyond the arc. If the Grizzlies can get hot from deep, they will cover the spread.

The Raptors tend to give up a good amount of threes, and their defense has gotten worse with their trades. Toronto has allowed the seventh-best three-point percentage this season, and ninth-best field goal percentage. With that said, the Raptors are going to give up open shots, so the Grizzlies just need to knock them down. As long as Memphis knocks down their shots, they will cover the spread.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toronto should be able to score in this game. The Grizzlies have allowed 125, 118, and 128 in three of their last five games. When the Grizzlies allow more than 120 points, they have a record of 0-9. When that number drops to 115, the Grizzlies are 1-17. The Raptors should have no problem reaching that point total, even with their recent trades. Barrett, Quickley, Barns, and Schroder are more than capable of getting to 115 points against Memphis. If the Raptors can do that, they will win this game.

Final Grizzlies-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are missing key players, and they have not been playing well. The Raptors are not playing well either, but they are healthier. With that said, I like the Raptors to win this game at home. I would even take them to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Grizzlies-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Raptors -7.5 (-108), Under 227 (-110)