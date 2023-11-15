Ja Morant had to immediately drop his reaction to the Santi Aldama-Anthony Davis scuffle during the Lakers and Grizzlies game.

The NBA on Tuesday night might just be better than the UFC on fight nights. If fans thought the Draymond Green chokehold on Rudy Gobert was the only physical altercation in the association, they would be wrong. Santi Aldama and Anthony Davis also got into it during the showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant, who is still suspended, could not help but drop his reaction after the NBA In-Season Tournament scuffle.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers and Grizzlies turn to start a scuffle 👀pic.twitter.com/xjExvBBhgc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Ja Morant could only tweet a smiley face with a blush after he had seen what happened. The Lakers were up by two in the middle of the first quarter after a quick outlet pass play. Anthony Davis and Santi Aldama would get into it as the Grizzlies big man grabbed the ball immediately while Davis was still holding it. Aldama would then get shoved into the ground.

Desmond Bane backed up his Grizzlies teammate by talking to the Lakers star. He would also get shoved which prompted other players to flock around them. Thankfully, only words were thrown around and not fists. The Grizzlies cannot risk losing any more players because of how thin their rotation is already.

This NBA In-Season Tournament matchup will be crucial for Memphis. They need to start heating up such that their chemistry gets better and find the right schematics. Losing players because of unnecessary contact is a step in the wrong direction. Will the Grizzlies be able to mount a comeback despite the deficit they are facing?