With Ja Morant soon returning for the Grizzlies, Memphis must consider a trade to get ready for his arrival.

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a rough start this season as Ja Morant serves his 25-game suspension. Memphis has started the season 3-11, which has them in 14th place in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have dealt with some injury problems early. Center Steven Adams is out for the season with a knee injury. Brandon Clarke is also out as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman, and Jake LaRavia are also out with injuries.

The depth at the center spot has been a weakness for Memphis. They have had injuries to most of their center rotation, which forced them to sign Bismack Biyombo. Biyombo has been productive but is more of a backup at this point in his career. Santi Aldama has also thrived in his extended minutes as a big for the Grizzlies.

While Memphis has struggled without Morant, they should still try to be competitive. When Morant returns, they have a chance but will need a better center. Memphis should focus on adding one soon to help get them into the playoff race.

Why Grizzlies must trade Steven Adams

While Steven Adams is a quality center when healthy, Memphis can't afford to wait. Adams will miss the entire season and is making $12.6 million. His contract could be used in a deal to acquire an upgrade at center this season.

This could help them improve drastically. Adams has this year and next year on his deal, earning $12.6 million annually. His salary could match up with quality players who could be available via trade.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic would be one option for Memphis. They have an elite rim protector in reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr. Vucevic could be a solid pairing next to Jackson Jr, as Vucevic thrives as he can space the floor or go in the post on offense while being an elite rebounder.

The 33-year-old center is averaging 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three. While Vucevic has struggled from the field this season, he could be a good fit for the Grizzlies.

Another option Memphis could explore with trading Adams would be for Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. Capela would be tougher to trade for, as the Grizzlies would have to include another player in the trade. Atlanta also may opt to keep Capela, as they are currently a .500 team this season. However, if they wanted to give more minutes to Onyeka Okongwu, trading Capela could make sense.

Capela would come in as a great rebounder, solid defender, and lob threat for Memphis. He is averaging 10.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game this season. The 29-year-old is shooting 62.7 percent from the floor. Capela has a two-year $46 million deal and is a solid center. He could play the role Adams has played for them when healthy, which would be valuable next to Jackson Jr.

While the Grizzlies have played horribly to start the season, they should be optimistic when Morant returns to the lineup. Once Morant is back on the court, Memphis will have a shot of making a playoff push in the Western Conference. Trading Adams for a center who can be impactful now is essential if the Grizzlies want to make a run this season.