The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are 6-18 this season, and on a four-game losing streak. It is important to remember the Grizzlies have been without Ja Morant all season due to suspension. Memphis has also been without Marcus Smart since November 14. Desmond Bane should be an All-Star this season as he is scoring 24.9 points per game to go along with 5.2 assists. Memphis has not been able to perform with Morant, and this will be their last game they have to do so.

The Thunder are 16-8 and determined to make a playoff run this season. Chet Holmgren is one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year, ahead of Victor Wembanyama. Holmgren is scoring 16.9 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the MVP of the team, though. He is at 30.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.7 steals, so he is a solid defender, as well.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Thunder Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +10.5 (-112)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -10.5 (-108)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Memphis, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis does get Ja Morant back on Tuesday, but they have to worry about the Thunder first. In order for the Grizzlies to win this game, they will need more tha just Desmond Bane to step up. You can expect Bane to have a good game almost every time he takes the court. However, it is a coin flip with his teammates. Jaren Jackson Jr will need to be that player. He is scoring over 20 points per game, but his rebounds, and defense has not been as solid as it was last season. If these two players can have a good game, the Grizzlies have a chance to cover the spread.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The reason the Grizzlies have been struggling this year is because of their lack of offense. They are the worst scoring team in the NBA with 106.0 points per game. To go along with that, the Grizzlies shoot just 43.5 percent from the field, 33.2 percent from three, and they have the third-fewest assists per game this season. The Thunder do not need to do anything different in this game. As long as they can play average defense, the Grizzlies will struggle.

The Thunder, on the other hand, can score well. They are fifth in the NBA in points per game, third in shooting percentage, and they have the best free throw percentage. Oklahoma City should be able to score a good amont of points in this game. If they can keep playing well on offense, they will win this game.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are not a good team right now, and the spread reflects that. The Grizzlies are expected to lose by double-digits in this game, and that is very much possible. I do think it will happen in this game, as well. I am going to take the Thunder to cover the spread in this game.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -10.5 (-108), Over 229.5 (-110)