The Memphis Grizzlies will head to Beantown to face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Grizzlies-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Grizzlies lost 121-101 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday at the FedEx Forum. Initially, they trailed 24-23 after the first quarter before falling behind 57-47 at halfftime. They just could not rally. Significantly, Jaren Jackson was the best player for the Grizzlies, as he scored 27 points while going 8 for 21. Jacob Gilyard added 16 points. Likewise, Vince Williams Jr. had 15 points. David Roddy had 16 points off the bench. Significantly, the Grizzlies shot just 40.2 percent from the field, including 30.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies lost the board battle 46-37. Additionally, they also had 14 turnovers.

The Celtics lost 114-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at the TD Garden. Initially, they trailed by only three points after the first quarter. But a bad quarter put them in a monster hole. Unfortunately, they could not rally. The Celtics lost despite the Lakers not having the services of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points. But he made just 8 of 21 shots. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points.

The rest of the starters struggled on this night. Somehow, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown combined for 25 points. Sam Hauser came off the bench to produce 17 points while going 6 for 11. Overall, the Celtics shot 42.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. They also allowed the Lakers to shoot 52.8 percent from the three-point line. It also did not help that the Celtics committed 15 turnovers.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 36-19. Recently, the Celtics edged out the Grizzlies 102-100 on November 19, 2023. They have won five in a row in this series. Furthermore, they are 9-1 over 10 games and 15-1 over 16 contests.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Celtics Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +16 (-108)

Moneyline: +900

Boston Celtics: -16 (-112)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Celtics

Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies come into this game with a 23-26 mark against the spread. Moreover, they are 15-11 against the spread on the road. The Grizzlies are also 18-19 against the spread as the underdog. Furthermore, they are also 12-10 against the spread as the road underdog. The Grizzlies are also 9-5 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

The Grizzlies have endured a lot of pain. Unfortunately, they lost Ja Morant for the season. Desmond Bane is also dealing with an ankle injury and has been out. Therefore, the Grizzlies have not had a healthy team. Jackson is the only guy left. So far, he is averaging 22.1 points per game. But Jackson is also shooting only 44.4 percent from the field. Thus, the Grizzlies need him to do so much more to have a chance.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Jackson can shoot well. Then, he needs help from the rest of the team. The Grizzlies must also find a way to stop Tatum and Brown.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics will come into this game with a 23-24-2 record against the spread. Likewise, they are also 13-12 against the spread at home. The Celtics are also 22-23 against the spread as a favorite. Moreover, they are just 13-12 against the spread as the home favorite. The Celtics are also 8-10 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

Tatum averages 26.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 47.1 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 22.3 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 49.1 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. Porzingis is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 52 percent from the field. White is averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Holiday is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, including 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics will cover the spread if their starters can all put up buckets in double figures. Then, they need to contain Jackson.

Final Grizzlies-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 6-5 against the spread after a loss. Ultimately, while they are the best team in the NBA, they have struggled to cover the spread. The Celtics have played close games in five straight contests at the TD Garden. Yes, they are miles better than the Grizzlies. But the Grizzlies will find a way to cover the spread because the Celtics play down to their opponents.

Final Grizzlies-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +16 (-108)