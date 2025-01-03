ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, while the Kings are trying to dig themselves out of a huge hole and need to bounce back after they fired their head coach. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Kings prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies have been red-hot this year and are among the best teams in the NBA. They are back after dealing with a lot of injuries last year. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant are the two best players for the Grizzlies, and they are the big keys in this game. The Grizzlies can continue to roll with a big win against the Kings and keep them from getting back on track.

The Kings were very good these last two years but have fallen off a cliff this year and recently fired their head coach. De'Aaron Fox and Domanatas Sabonis are their keys, and DeMar DeRozan was a huge addition when they brought him in. The Kings have a lot of potential this season, but they have not figured it out. They can win in this game against the Grizzlies at home.

Here are the Grizzlies-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Kings Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Sacramento Kings: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 240.5 (-112)

Under: 240.5 (-108)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network/NBC Sports California

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies' offense has been great this year. They are first in scoring at 123.2 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 48.2%, and 12th in three-point shooting at 36.8% from behind the arc. Seven players on the Grizzlies are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading at 22.1 points per game. With Ja Morant out, Scotty Pippen Jr. leads the team in assists at five per game. With Morant out, it hurts this team because he is the engine that makes it go. Still, this Grizzlies offense is one of the best units in the NBA. They should be able to score easily against a Kings team that has not found much consistency in this game.

The Grizzlies' defense has been great this season. They are 19th in points allowed at 114.1 per game, third in total field goal percentage at 44.2% from the field, and first in three-point percentage defense at 33.1% from behind the arc. Santi Aldama leads the team in rebounds at 7.3 per game, with Zach Edey out. Then, three players average at least one block per game, with Jackson Jr. leading at 1.7. Finally, five players average at least one steal per game, and Jackson Jr. is also the leader in steals with 1.5. The Grizzlies should be able to defend the Kings because everything for Sacramento has been a struggle despite the good pieces they have on offense.

The Kings' defense has been inconsistent this year. They are 17th in points allowed, at 113.5 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage, 46.5%, and 27th in three-point defense, allowing 37.9% from behind the arc. Down low, Domanatas Sabonis leads the team with 13.8 rebounds per game. Next, Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray are tied for the team lead in blocks with 0.8 per game. Finally, four Kings average at least one steal per game, with De'Aaron Fox leading the way with 1.6. This defense gets a big challenge against the Grizzlies because they have been great on offense this year; even without Ja Morant, it will be a tough matchup.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' offense has been great this season. They are 10th in scoring at 114.8 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 47.5% from the field, and 25th in three-point shooting at 33.8% from behind the arc. Five Kings are averaging over double digits in scoring, with De'Aaron Fox leading at 26.2 points per game. Three different Kings are averaging at least 20 points per game. Next, Fox leads the team in assists at 6.2, and Domantas Sabonis is just behind with 6.1 per game. De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan are the best players on this offense, and they should have no issues scoring against the Grizzlies. Memphis has a great defense, but that balance for the Kings is a difference-maker on this side of the court.

Final Grizzlies-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are the better team here, even without Ja Morant. The Kings broke a big losing streak in their last game, but this is a tough matchup. The Kings have the offense but do not have the defense to stop Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies win and cover on the road.

Final Grizzlies-Kings Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -3.5 (-110)