The Green Bay Packers are hoping they have another smooth transition at quarterback going from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, and during joint practices with the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive players were impressed with Love.

Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said that Jordan Love looked good under center during the joint practice.

“He seemed more confident under center,” DJ Reader said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “He seemed like he was feeling good. The offense was doing what it was doing, he was having a good day. He looked decent back there. He wasn't just running to take off, wasn't doing any of that stuff. He was trying to go through his reads. We did a good job of staying off of him.”

Love was reportedly using his legs well in practice. Reader complimented that, and Love's overall demeanor.

“I thought he was decent,” Reader said, via Wood. “He had a good demeanor back there. I look at a lot of quarterbacks and see what they've got going on, especially because I'm right there on the ball. He had a good demeanor and things like that.”

Safety Mike Hilton said he believes Love has learned a lot from Aaron Rodgers, and has grown a lot compared to his preseason debut last year.

“I thought he's grown a lot,” Mike Hilton said, via Wood. “Obviously, sitting (three) years behind A-Rodgers, and him teaching him, and now him taking over, he's stepping into a big role. But I'm pretty sure everybody in Green Bay is excited for him and looking forward to him taking the next step.”

It will be about translating success in practice to the field this season for Love, as he tries to emerge as a franchise quarterback for the Packers.