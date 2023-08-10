Things got ugly on Wednesday at joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. Multiple fights broke out, and both fights included Packers OL Elgton Jenkins. The altercations make things a little bit more interesting heading into the preseason matchup between the two teams on Friday. Intensity usually isn't high during preseason games, but after these scuffles, that game could be pretty entertaining.

A player on the Bengals apparently swung at Jenkins and that escalated the first fight, and the second fight was started because of an issue with Jenkins and DJ Reader. After the second fight involving Jenkins, the Packers offensive line coach removed him from practice, according to an article from Sports Illustrated.

The swing in the first fight on Jenkins came from Bengals LB Germaine Pratt. He was laid out by Jenkins on a screen and sat on the ground for a few seconds before getting up and approaching Jenkins and attempting to hit him. Jenkins started the second one as he swung first at DJ Reader, according to a tweet from Tom Silverstein.

Those are definitely a couple of matchups to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's game. However, things like this happen in joint practices a lot. In a game, you'll get a penalty or kicked out of the contest if you're involved in a scuffle or two, but in practice, there isn't much on the line to think about. Jenkins definitely got a good talking to about this and he will likely be better on Friday. Still, there has definitely been fire added to this matchup.