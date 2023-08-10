The Green Bay Packers are moving forward without Aaron Rodgers this season, opting for ex-Utah State star Jordan Love instead. The expectations for Love are high after the team's offseason trade of one of its greatest players of all-time.

Recently, Packers lineman David Bakhtiari issued a eye-opening take on Love. The Packers' star lineman is expected back to protect Love next season.

Green Bay and the Bengals held a joint practice resulting in fights on Wednesday that has fans talking.

Good news also came out of the practices on Love from the Bengals side of the field, as cornerback Mike Hilton offered a positive review of the Matt LaFleur's latest signal caller.

Bengals veteran CB Mike Hilton on Jordan Love: “Real strong arm. Obviously that’s what he’s been known for, but you can tell … he’s seeing things a little slower and his process is a little faster, so I feel like Green Bay got a good one.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 10, 2023

Other players who have been complimentary of Love's talent this offseason include Darius Slay and Germaine Pratt.

Love threw for 195 yards and a touchdown last season for the Packers on 66.7% completions. In 2021, he threw for 411 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions on 58.1% completions as the 2020 first round pick's talents were called into question.

This season Love has less experience to work with on the offensive side of the ball than the Packers have had in recent years, but he may have more talent. Wide receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed both have big play ability and are slotted in as starters on the Packers' post-draft depth chart.

Rookie Luke Musgrave has drawn Travis Kelce comparisons at tight end as a rookie out of Oregon State while Bakhtiari could be player that holds it all together at left tackle.

Put it all together and it's easy to see why Packers fans should be cautiously optimistic heading into the 2023 NFL season. Love's play will ultimately determine how many wins the team gets, but he'll have plenty of help, and fans, along the way.