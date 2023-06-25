The GTA 5 Titan Submarine Mod went viral as soon as the Oceangate tragedy was confirmed to be closed – letting everyone explore the waters of San Andreas with the infamous Oceangate submersible.

The Titan went missing on Sunday, June 19, just a couple of hours after it submerged earlier that day. It was confirmed on Friday, June 23, that the submersible imploded into itself shortly after losing communications with its home ship Polar Prince, instantaneously killing its five passengers, including Oceangate's CEO Stockton Rush.

Nothing has captivated the mainstream consciousness the way that the Oceangate Titan Submarine has in recent weeks. It is therefore not very surprising to see the submarine a lot on social media these days. However, this mod created by a Grand Theft Auto V player takes the cake, as the mod allows players to explore the underwater seas using a submarine that is made to look like the Oceangate Titan itself.

While this version of the Titan won't be able to take you down the depths and see the wreckage of the Titanic, it's still amusing to see a player actually make a mod out of a real-life tragedy. Titled “Oceangate Titan Submersible 1.0,” the mod came out on June 22, but it became more prominent as the fate of the submarine's victims became clear heading into the weekend. The modder even took the time to change the hitbox of the submersible to match the odd design that the new model has. Such dedication.

Meanwhile, as fans continue to enjoy GTA 5 either as a solo experience or as part of GTA Online, development for its sequel GTA 6 continues, and is expected to be released within the next few years for current-gen consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, as well as on PC.