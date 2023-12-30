Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V was reportedly never intended for release on the Nintendo Switch.

In a revelation that dampens the hopes of many gaming enthusiasts, it has become clear that Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5), the iconic action-adventure game by Rockstar Games, was never in development for the Nintendo Switch. This news comes as a stark contradiction to the longstanding speculation and anticipation that had been building among fans of the portable console.

The Nintendo Switch, known for its versatility and popularity among a wide range of gamers, has been home to several notable titles from Rockstar Games, including L.A. Noire and Red Dead Redemption. Given GTA 5's monumental success and its status as a cultural landmark in the gaming world, the expectation of its release on the Switch seemed plausible, if not inevitable. These expectations were fueled further by the game's massive popularity since its initial release in September 2013.

However, a recent and comprehensive analysis of the full GTA 5 source code has revealed a different reality. The leak, brought to light by a Reddit user known as RafaelSwi, has shown that plans for GTA 5's release on the Nintendo Switch were not just stalled but nonexistent.

RafaelSwi's meticulous examination of the source code unearthed only a minimal reference to the Nintendo Switch, referenced by the codename NX64. Initially, these references might have indicated some level of development consideration for the Switch. However, upon further analysis, it became apparent that these were mere remnants of an idea that never materialized into a concrete plan. The lack of substantial evidence in the source code, particularly regarding the Switch's ARM architecture compatibility, was a clear indication that GTA 5 was never close to being adapted for the Switch’s Nvidia Tegra X1 chip.

This discovery throws light on the development processes at Rockstar Games. While the company had successfully adapted other titles for the Switch, it seems that GTA 5 was not considered a viable project for the platform. The code references, such as NX64, now appear as vestigial elements of an abandoned exploration rather than indicators of active development.

Moreover, the source code in question is relatively recent, dating back to the second half of 2021. This timeline is crucial, as it was after this period that Rockstar Games brought another of its major titles, Red Dead Redemption, to the Nintendo Switch in August 2023. This successful adaptation was made possible by the capabilities of the RAGE engine on the Switch platform. According to RafaelSwi, any attempts to develop GTA 5 for the Switch without first porting the engine would have been unproductive.

The absence of GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch is a notable gap in the console's library, especially considering the game's lasting appeal and the success of other Rockstar titles on the platform. For Nintendo Switch owners, this revelation marks the end of a long period of anticipation and speculation. However, it also provides clarity and sets realistic expectations about the kinds of games and experiences they can look forward to on their console.

Ultimately, the dream of playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on the Nintendo Switch appears to be just that – a dream. Despite the initial hopes and rumors, the reality, as starkly highlighted by the leaked source code analysis, is that Rockstar Games never planned for GTA V’s journey onto the Switch.

