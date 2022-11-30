Published November 30, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 3 min read

It has been three years since Red Dead Redemption 2 has been released on PC but despite this, it has broken its current record for concurrent players. This record shattering for its concurrent players is due to a new additional wave of players that have picked up the game after some time. Because of this new record, Rockstar is planning to hand out different rewards such as seasonal outfits, weapons, emotes and more.

According to SteamDB data, there were 66,492 gamers currently playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC on November 27. This is the highest number of concurrent players the game has seen since its release. Previously, the highest number of players seen playing this game was during its release. Back then in 2019 during its release, there were 55,000 concurrent players. Since then, the number of players never surpassed it until now. This record high number of concurrent players could possibly be attributed to Red Dead Redemption 2 going on sale during the Steam Autumn sale that had recently just occurred.

Because of this record high and the holiday season approaching, Rockstar is giving away a multitude of rewards to players in the form of limited-time awards. Rockstar is giving away bonus XP to players depending on the tasks done in-game. If a player completes a player bounty, they will get 3x more Character and Role XP. In addition, the players that complete The Covington Emerald will get 2x more money and XP. Alongside that, players who join A Merry Call to Arms will earn 3x more money and XP. The campaign for A Merry Call to Arms will start on December 15. These giveaways of bonus XP and money will only last until January 2.

Rockstar is also letting players feel the holiday spirit in the game by adding snow and Christmas trees in-game. During this time, players will be able to obtain the Krampus Shotgun. In addition, Rockstar will also be unlocking the ranks for a limited amount of time. This means players will be able to obtain weapons that are typically locked behind a certain rank. This unlock campaign will last from December 12 – January 2.

However, Rockstar’s generosity does not stop there. From December 12-26, players will be given log-in rewards for each day. Aside from that, players will receive a winter variant of the Evans Repeater and an Off-hand Holster. If the player logs in before January 2, they will also be given a free pair of green Salter Shoes that can be obtained from Harriet.

Below is the list of limited time rewards and events that Red Dead Redemption 2 is releasing.

In-Game Rewards:

December 6 – 12: Free Coat

December 13 -19: 2000 Bounty Hunter Role XP

December 20-26: 3 Gold Bars, Red Version of the Leavitt Jacket (Complete a Moonshine Sale), Green Morales Vest (Complete up to Wave 7 in A Merry Call to Arms)

December 27 – January 2: Free Emote, 50% discount in Gus’ Store on selected items, $100 upon completion of a Role Challenge

Limited Time Events:

November 29 – December 5: Hardcore Elimination Series

December 6 – December 12: Gun Rush Teams (Hardcore)

December 13-19: Festive Series 1

December 20-January 2: Festive Series 2

Limited Time Purchases for the month of December:

Grayshott Pants or Prairie Skirt

Sobol Hat

Collar Overshirt or Huerta Shirtwaist

Crutchfield Suspenders

Neckerchief