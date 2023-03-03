The Cleveland Guardians are the epitome of a gritty and underrated bunch that made some noise in the 2022 MLB season. Who would have thought the Guardians may have won the blockbuster trade involving Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco? MLB pundits believed it was a rebuilding move for the Guardians, but the impeccable play of both Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario has been fantastic for Cleveland.

Veterans like Jose Ramirez and Shane Bieber continue providing the leadership necessary for this youthful roster. Their offense could not compete with the New York Yankees in the ALDS, so they added potent offensive machines in Mike Zunino and Josh Bell. Their pitching staff is one of the best in baseball, and they will continue relying on them for the 2023 campaign.

Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill will be excellent assets utilized immensely this season. Even with the praises and positive insights on this team, a few pieces must bounce back from their subpar 2022 season and regain their form for 2023.

Zach Plesac

The No.1 Guardians player that must forget about 2022 is starting pitcher Zach Plesac. He has shown glimpses of his elite stuff since his debut in 2019, but he needs to be consistent with his production and health. In his first start in Spring Training, he struggled by giving up five runs in 1 2/3 innings, which is not a pleasant sight for manager Terry Francona.

Last season’s three wins and 12 defeats can no longer be replicated this year. In an interview with MLB.com, Plesac admitted that he was not as focused mentally last season, which could have contributed to his glaring struggles throughout their campaign. Furthermore, an intriguing stat about Plesac was the low-run support he would receive every time he was on the mound. With the remarkable pitchers behind him on the staff, he must use the approach of learning from guys like Bieber and McKenzie.

Aaron Civale

Another starting pitcher who was stellar in 2021 but struggled mightily in 2022 is Aaron Civale. He garnered five victories in a total of 97 innings pitched. His ERA was higher than Plesac as he recorded an ERA of 4.92, which is close to five runs surrendered per outing. For a roster lacking the power and home run hitters, a high-scoring affair cannot be a formula for success for the Guardians.

That ERA of Civale must drop down to closer to four or three, which was his number in that remarkable 2021 season. Yes, the MLB fans heavily criticized Francona by starting Civale over Shane Bieber in Game 5 of the 2022 ALDS, but it also shows his manager’s courage and belief in him. The struggles in a high-stakes situation will be the best learning curve for Aaron Civale and the numerous postseason appearances he will earn.

Mike Zunino

A former All-Star sidelined for most of the 2022 season was signed by the Cleveland Guardians as their starting catcher. Mike Zunino played only 36 games last year because of an outlet syndrome in his throwing arm. His batting average was at a horrific .148 and an on-base percentage of .195, which is by far two of the worst numbers in his career stats.

The injury may have affected him before he decided to treat it. Zunino is on track to start in Opening Day for the Guardians as Bo Naylor plans to get the necessary repetitions at the big league level. The 33 homers in 2021 will be tough to replicate for Zunino, but having a season in the middle of his 2021 and 2022 performances will be incredible for Cleveland. Austin Hedges struggled as a consistent contributor last year, so choosing Zunino for 2023 will be great for the squad.