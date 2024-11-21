After a groundbreaking decade with the San Francisco Giants, Alyssa Nakken is embarking on a new chapter in her baseball career. The 34-year-old, who made history as MLB’s first female full-time coach in 2020, is set to join the Cleveland Guardians as an assistant in player development, according to Steven Rissotto of 95.7 The Game.

Nakken’s tenure with the Giants was filled with milestones that solidified her reputation as a rising star in the sport. From her versatile role on the coaching staff to her historic appearances on the field, Nakken’s contributions to the Giants transcended traditional coaching boundaries.

In January 2020, when then-manager Gabe Kapler promoted her, Nakken became the first woman to hold a full-time coaching position in Major League Baseball. Over the years, her responsibilities included working with baserunning, infield, and outfield groups and contributing to spring training and pregame preparations.

“Alyssa has all the characteristics and all the skills of a person who can lead a major-league staff and lead a major-league team at some point,” Kapler told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2021. Former Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi echoed this sentiment, saying Nakken had all the tools to manage a team if she chose that path.

Alyssa Nakken is heading to the Guardians' front office

Nakken's career reached another milestone in 2022, when she became the first woman to coach on the field during an MLB game after first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected. She made headlines again in January 2024, when she became MLB’s first mom-coach after giving birth to her daughter, Austyn.

Nakken’s move to the Guardians reunites her with Craig Albernaz and Kai Correa, former Giants coaches under Kapler who now hold prominent roles on Stephen Vogt’s staff in Cleveland. Albernaz was recently promoted to associate manager, while Correa serves as field coordinator and director of defense, baserunning, and game strategy.

The Guardians’ forward-thinking approach and emphasis on player development align perfectly with Nakken’s skills and experiences. Her background as a standout first baseman for Sacramento State’s softball team and her extensive baseball operations experience make her an ideal fit for Cleveland’s player development team.

While Nakken’s time with the Giants has ended, her trajectory in baseball continues to ascend. She was reportedly considered for the Miami Marlins managerial vacancy this offseason, signaling her growing recognition as a candidate for leadership roles in MLB.

Nakken’s departure is part of a larger coaching turnover for the Giants this offseason, with several staff members moving on to other opportunities. Despite these changes, her contributions to the organization and the barriers she broke will remain an integral part of Giants history. As Nakken joins the Guardians, her journey as a trailblazer in baseball takes another significant step, setting the stage for even greater accomplishments in the future.