Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor suddenly can't stop hitting bombs. In Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins on the road, Naylor did not waste much time to send one out of the park, as he demolished a ball in the second inning to put the Guardians on the board first. Apart from that, Naylor also just became the youngest Cleveland player since the mid-90s to pull off a franchise feat last accomplished by Manny Ramirez, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

“At 23 years & 189 days old, Bo Naylor is the youngest Cleveland player to homer in 3 straight starts since Manny Ramírez in 1995,” wrote Langs on X (the social media application previously known as Twitter).

Prior to his start against the Twins, Naylor also hit home runs in a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday and another during Monday's series-opening 10-6 loss to the Twins.

Naylor, who was called up by the Guardians from Triple-A ball last June, has been sharing most of the catcher duties with Cam Gallagher. He made his big league debut in 2022 with Cleveland, appearing in only five games and recording zero hits with five strikeouts across eight plate appearances. He entered Tuesday's meeting with the Twins batting only .204 this season with a .288 on-base percentage and a .394 slugging percentage.

Those are not splashy numbers, but hitting home runs can do wonders to the confidence of the 23-year-old Bo Naylor, who was selected by Cleveland in the first round (29th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft, as the team looks to catch up on the Twins in the American League Central division race.