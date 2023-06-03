The Cleveland Guardians are currently battling to make up ground in the AL Central. The Guardians quest to get back to .500 has gotten hit with a mix of positive and negative injury updates.

The Guardians have activated Aaron Civale from the injured list while Brayan Rocchio has been recalled. In turn, Cal Quantrill was placed on the IL while Josh Bell went on the paternity list, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. 4

Quantrill is suffering from right shoulder inflammation. He received a cortisone shot after going down in Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. While there is no concrete timetable for his return, Quantrill will be a major loss for the Guardians.

His numbers haven't been pretty this season as he holds a 5.61 ERA and a 34/20 K/BB ratio. However, last season, Quantrill recorded a 15-5 record with a 3.38 ERA and a 128/47 K/BB ratio. Cleveland will hope Quantrill can return to form once he returns from injury.

Aaron Civale on the other hand has already gone through the recovery process. He is now all healed from his left oblique strain. He will return to a 1-1 record, 2.84 ERA and 8/2 K/BB ratio. He'll look to improve on last year's number, when Civale held a 4.92 ERA; the highest of his career.

The Guardians have been stumbling a bit and now hold a 25-31 on the season. Losing Cal Quantrill will certainly hurt their chances for success. However, Cleveland will hope the return of Civale could provide a spark to their rotation and ultimately help them get over the AL Central hump.