Cleveland Guardians fans have been waiting to see when pitcher Alex Cobb can get on to the mound and show just why the team traded for him this past deadline from the San Francisco Giants. Cobb has not pitched yet this season due to recovering from left hip surgery and issues with his shoulder, but has finally got an expected date to return to action.

According to MLB.com, Cobb will pitch in his season debut for the Guardians on August 9 against the Minnesota Twins as he has made some rehab assignments in preparation.

“Cobb was on track to return early in the 2024 season before his throwing shoulder started bothering him,” MLB.com wrote. “Then, after making six rehab appearances in June and July, he finally had his eyes set on the big leagues when a blister pushed back his return yet again.”

“Cobb was traded to the Guardians on July 30 and made his first rehab start in his new organization on Aug. 3 at Triple-A Columbus,” MLB.com continued. “He allowed one run on three hits and two walks to go with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He will make his Guardians debut on Aug. 9 against Minnesota.”

Cobb speaks on if he has anything left in the tank for the Guardians

Cobb has been in the MLB since 2011 where he played for the Tampa Bay Rays for the first six seasons of his career before making stops at such teams as the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Angels, and finally with the Giants. In 2023, he had a 7-7 record as he pitched a 3.87 ERA with 131 strikeouts.

Being at 36-years old, there will always be questions on if there is anything left in the tank for a starting pitcher. Cobb acknowledges that, but also says that “this is the best I've ever felt” according to Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

“You read all the stuff about getting old and the injuries and stuff, and at some point, I guess it has to be kind of true,” Cobb said to the media. “But my outlook is this is the best I've ever felt. I wake up every day, I feel great, the body doesn't hurt, the desire is still there. Knowing that there's still a lot more left in the tank, a lot more to accomplish, all that stuff's still there.”

Cleveland fans will look to Friday for the anticipated return of Cobb as the team is 67-46, before the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, which puts them first in the AL Central.