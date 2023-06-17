Cleveland Guardians SP Triston McKenzie was scratched from his start on Friday versus the Arizona Diamondbacks with elbow discomfort. Former Atlanta Braves top prospect Touki Toussaint was recalled and started in McKenzie's place. On Saturday, McKenzie was placed on the injured list due to a right elbow sprain, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Additionally, Toussaint was reportedly designated for assignment while C Bo Naylor, P Tim Herrin, and P Daniel Norris were called up to the big league club.

There is excitement in Cleveland around Bo Naylor, brother of Guardians' 1B/DH Josh Naylor, getting promoted to MLB. However, losing Triston McKenzie is a devastating blow for the Guardians.

McKenzie is one of the best young pitchers in the game. The 25-year old has been limited in 2023 though, sporting a 4.50 ERA across just two starts. He's struck out 15 batters and walked four during that span. In 2022, McKenzie pitched to the tune of a 2.96 ERA and recorded 190 strikeouts. Many people around the Guardians' organization felt that McKenzie was on the verge of an All-Star campaign, but injuries have unfortunately kept him off the mound for the most part this season.

The Guardians will rely on Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, and a number of young pitchers moving forward with Triston McKenzie joining Cal Quantrill on the injured list. Cleveland will head into Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks with a 32-37 record, good for second place in the American League Central. Overcoming their injury and depth concerns will prove to be a challenge for them though.