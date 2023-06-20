The Cleveland Guardians are never out of it, especially the way things have gone in the American League Central this season. Unfortunately, the Guardians got some unfortunate injury news regarding Triston McKenzie. After he landed on the IL recently, he is now diagnosed with a sprained UCL, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

‘Triston McKenzie has a sprain of the UCL in his right elbow. He’s being shut down for several weeks to start (he estimated a month or so) before he’ll be re-evaluated.'

McKenzie pitched in just two games this season, and it looks like he will be out for at least a month, which is a tough blow for the Guardians. On the flip side, they got some good news regarding Cal Quantrill, who is slated for a rehab assignment on Friday, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

While the loss of McKenzie is certainly not what Cleveland wants, they have now promoted top prospect Gavin Williams, and he will get the start on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics at home. Williams is a joy to watch and has dazzled at the Triple-A level, so it was only a matter of time before he came up to the big leagues.

The Guardians are just a couple of games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central, so anything can happen in the worst division in the MLB. While the McKenzie injury is bad news, the Guardians should be getting Quantrill back soon and now get a first-hand look at Gavin Williams.