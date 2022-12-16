By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Cleveland Guardians have signed 1B Josh Bell and C Mike Zunino so far in free agency. Cleveland is fresh off of a division title, however, they are aiming to reach new heights in 2023. Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti recently joined MLB Network to break down the moves.

“It probably all starts with Mike’s defense,” Antonetti said in reference to the Zunino signing. “The leadership he has behind the plate, the way he helps lead a pitching staff… and then with Mike we’ve all seen what he’s capable of doing offensively. In 2021 was an All-Star. I think he was among the most powerful catchers behind the plate.”

Antonetti then commented on the Guardians’ decision to add Josh Bell to the team.

“One of the areas we really sought to improve to our team was to add to our offense. And we think Josh (Bell) not only is a really professional hitter, he controls the strike zone well, he’s demonstrated his power potential in the past. But he’s also a phenomenal teammate that’s a unifying force in the clubhouse.”

The Guardians will be an interesting team to watch in 2023. This was a ball club that was picked by many to finish 3rd or 4th in the AL Central last year. But they ultimately not only won the division, but defeated the Tampa Bay Rays and almost upset the New York Yankees in the postseason.

Cleveland will enter the 2023 campaign with an exciting young core of players to go along with these crucial additions.