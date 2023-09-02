The Cleveland Guardians made a surprising move by claiming Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, and Reynaldo Lopez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. And to make room for Giolito, James Karinchak has been sent down to Triple-A, as reported by Ryan Lewis.

The right-hander is having a solid year for the Guardians, producing a 3.44 ERA in 38 appearances all out of the bullpen. He's also struck out 46 in 34 innings but has allowed 23 walks.

Karinchak just came back to the Majors on August 18th after being demoted in order to work on his command. Since coming back up to the big leagues, he owns a 1.42 ERA in six outings. Karinchak did everything possible to stay up, but when the Guardians claimed Giolito, someone had to be the victim on the roster.

The hope is Giolito can be consistent for Cleveland after a brutal stint with Los Angeles where he had a 6.89 ERA in six starts. The big righty was a lot better in Chicago though, posting an ERA just under four in 21 appearances.

It's frankly unknown if we'll see Karinchak back in the Majors this year but if another arm does struggle, perhaps he'll be a part of the staff again. After all, the 27-year-old does have boatloads of talent and has shown glimpses of brilliance at certain points. If he pitches well enough in Triple-A, Karinchak could maybe even force the Guardians' hand. Who knows.

Cleveland is currently five games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central and a whole 10.5 games back in the Wild Card race. The division is their only chance of making the postseason.