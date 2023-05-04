Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly optioned SP Zach Plesac to Triple-A Columbus, per Mandy Bell. Through five games pitched in 2023, Plesac owns a 7.59 ERA.

Plesac, 28, was once considered to be a key piece of the Guardians’ starting rotation. In 2019 with Cleveland, his rookie season, Plesac pitched to the tune of a respectable 3.81 ERA. Although he clearly needed to work on some things, the future was seemingly bright for him.

Plesac then enjoyed his best year, albeit in limited action due to the shortened season in 2020. He recorded a sparkling 2.28 ERA while striking out 57 hitters and walking just six over 55.1 innings pitched. Plesac has unfortunately taken a step back for the Guardians over the past two years, posting ERAs in the 4’s during both 2021 and 2022. Cleveland was hoping he’d get back on track in 2023, but that has not been the case.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zach Plesac’s chapter with the Guardians is not over. If he performs well in Triple-A, Cleveland will likely give him another chance at the big league level. With the team dealing with injuries in their rotation, a spot will likely remain open for him.

The Guardians’ pitching rotation currently looks much different than originally expected heading into the season. With Zach Plesac heading to the minor leagues and both Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale on the injured list, only Shane Bieber and Cal Quantrill remain from their 2022 rotation. Meanwhile, the team will lean on young pitchers such as Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen, and Peyton Battenfield to help fill the void.