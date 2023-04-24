Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Cleveland Guardians are adding two new members to their Hall of Fame this year. Manny Ramirez and Dale Mitchell will be engrained in Cleveland lore forever, albeit doing so in an Indians uniform rather than a Guardians one, reports MLB.com’s Mandy Bell.

In Manny Ramirez career in Cleveland, he had a .313 batting average with 1,086 hits, 236 home runs, 804 RBIs, and 665 runs scored. He played in 967 games, with his best season coming in 1999. He played in 147 games that year, hitting 44 home runs and knocking in 165 runs while hitting an extremely strong .333. It was his second-to-last season in a Cleveland uniform.

Dale Mitchell played for the Indians about half a century prior to Ramirez, putting up equally as strong numbers. He had a batting average in Cleveland of .312, with 1,237 hits, 41 home runs, 402 RBIs, and 552 runs scored in 1,108 games. His best year by today’s standards came in 1951, as he hit 11 home runs and had 62 RBIs. He hit for an average of .290, far from his best season average of .336, although his power and run-scoring production was much better in 1951.

The two will now be inducted into the Guardians Hall of Fame, ironic since they played for the Indians. Nevertheless, it is still quite an accomplishment and a feather in the cap of two incredible careers. Manny Ramirez is more well-known nationally in the MLB spotlight, but both certainly have quite the notoriety in the greater Cleveland area.

Manny Ramirez and Dale Mitchell will now join 45 of the greatest players in Cleveland Guardians (Indians) history in the franchise Hall of Fame.