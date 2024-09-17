The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a big series against the Minnesota Twins. They will finish it without one of their best hitters. Steven Kwan has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a back injury, according to Mandy Bell from MLB.com.

“The Guardians have called up Myles Straw,” Bell posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Steven Kwan is going on the 10-day IL. Carlos Carrasco has been designated for assignment.”

Kwan has been the leadoff hitter for the Guardians all season and has posted a career-high .783 OPS. With just 12 games to go in the season, Cleveland must hope he is back for the postseason.