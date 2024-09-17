ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins hit the road to take on the first place Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Guardians Projected Starters

Zebby Matthews vs. Gavin Williams

Zebby Matthews (7-11) with a 7.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 25.1 innings pitched, 27K/5BB, .325 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: No Decision, 3.1 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 2 starts, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 10 innings pitched, 5K/3BB, .295 oBA

Gavin Williams (3-9) with a 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 65.1 innings pitched, 69K/28BB, .249 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Loss, 5.1 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 7.07 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 28 innings pitched, 35K/12BB, .319 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Guardians Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +108

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Twins vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Matthews has not pitched his best, but he has a good chance to shut down the Guardians in this game. Cleveland has the 10th-lowest batting average in the MLB, and they do not slug very well. Along with that, the Guardians have the second-lowest barrel percentage, the lowest hard hit percentage, and the lowest average exit velocity in the MLB. Cleveland does not hit the ball hard, so even if they do make contact, it should be weak. This will help Matthews throw the ball well, and lead the Twins to a win.

The Twins are actually a good offensive team. They hit the ball hard, even though it may not always work out for them. The Twins need to be at their best in this game Tuesday night. Gavin Williams has allowed 10 hits through 13 innings this month, and he has allowed nine total runs. If the Twins can put up five or six runs, they are going to win this game pretty easily.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gavin Williams has not been great this season, but he was very good in his first start against the Twins. In that game, Williams went six strong innings and led the Guardians to a win. He allowed just just one run on four hits, and he struck out four batters. Cleveland will need Williams to have the same type of start in this game. If he can shut down the Guardians Tuesday night, the Guardians will win this game.

Cleveland is facing off against a struggling pitcher. Matthews has allowed 14 hits in his last two starts, and that has not given the Twins a great chance to win the game. Cleveland makes a lot of contact as they have the sixth-lowest whiff percentage in the MLB. With how well teams have hit against Matthews, the Guardians have a great chance to put good wood on the ball. If they can do that, the Guardians will win this game.

Final Twins-Guardians Prediction & Pick

I would not be surprised to see this game finish a little higher scoring. With that said, I think the Guardians will out-hit the Twins in this game. For that reason, I am going to take the Guardians to win this game straight up Tuesday night.

Final Twins-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-126)