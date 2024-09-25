The Cleveland Guardians received a significant boost ahead of the postseason with the return of All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan from the injured list. After being sidelined since Sept. 14 due to a back issue, Kwan was activated from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, just in time for the final stretch of the regular season. His return offers a much-needed lift as the Guardians prepare for the postseason.

Kwan’s injury may have contributed to his prolonged hitting slump in the second half of the season. After leading the majors with a .352 batting average at the All-Star break, the 27-year-old saw his production dip, hitting just .201 in his last 50 games before his injury.

Kwan had also dealt with hamstring issues earlier in the season, further impacting his performance. Despite this, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt remains optimistic about Kwan’s return, stating, “Unfortunately, Steven had an injury, but our medical staff got him through it as quickly as possible… we’re excited to have him.”

Steven Kwan will boost the Guardians' lineup in time for the postseason

Kwan’s return will help the Guardians shore up their outfield, which has recently seen some changes. Myles Straw, who had been a regular in the Guardians’ outfield for the past two seasons, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus with Kwan’s activation. Straw had been recalled last week but struggled in his return, including being picked off as a pinch-runner in his first game back.

In addition to Kwan’s return, the Guardians are also planning their postseason rotation, with pitchers Tanner Bibee and Matthew Boyd set to rest until the ALDS, which begins on October 5.

“We wanted to get our rotation set up for the postseason and didn’t feel like Tanner or Matt had to pitch another regular season game,” Vogt explained in an article by Tom Withers of the Associated Press. The team will have both pitchers throw simulated games over the next nine days to keep them sharp for the postseason.

Kwan’s return, along with the Guardians’ careful management of their pitching staff, should position them well as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs. With the outfield stabilized and the rotation rested, the club is gearing up for what they hope will be a successful postseason.