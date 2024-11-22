Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez had another incredible season in 2024. On Thursday, it was revealed that Ramirez finished fifth in American League MVP voting.

A fascinating statistic about Ramirez' MVP finishes throughout his career was shared by MLB Network insider Jon Morosi on Friday.

“José Ramírez has finished among the top 6 in league MVP voting on six occasions — the same number of times as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman,” Morosi wrote. “Ramírez is 32. Betts is 32. Freeman is 35. They will all be in Cooperstown one day.”

Being in the same category as Los Angeles Dodgers superstars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman is quite impressive for Ramirez. But, even though Ramirez may be flying under the radar because he plays for the smaller-market Guardians, it is clear that he has consistently been one of the best players in baseball and one of the best players of this current generation.

Morosi claimed that Ramirez, along with Betts and Freeman, will one day be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Has Ramirez done enough to earn a spot in Cooperstown?

Is Jose Ramirez a Hall of Famer?

During the 2024 season, Ramirez slashed .279/.335/.537, hit 39 home runs and 39 doubles, drove in 119 runs and stole a career-high 41 bases while being named an All-Star, winning the Silver Slugger at third base and finishing fifth in AL MVP voting. If the Guardians' final regular season game was not rained out, there is a real chance that Ramirez could have joined the 40 home run, 40 stolen base club.

Throughout his career, Ramirez is a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and, like Morosi pointed out, is now a six-time top-six MVP finisher.

At just 32, Ramirez still has a lot of baseball left in his career and is well on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer. Looking at some of the recent Hall of Fame third basemen like Adrian Beltre and Scott Rolen, Ramirez compares very favorably to them.

Ramirez is one of the most under-appreciated and underrated stars in baseball. But, if he continues to dominate and the Guardians, who made the ALCS this past season, continue to win, Ramirez' stock will keep rising.