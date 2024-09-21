The Cleveland Guardians have been one of baseball’s best teams this season. The Guardians clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in extra innings Thursday. The victory ensures that Cleveland will return to the postseason, bouncing back from a disappointing campaign in 2023. Despite boasting the fourth-best record in MLB entering play on Saturday, the Guardians have flown under the radar this year – as has All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez.

Yes, Ramirez was selected to his sixth-career All-Star game this season and briefly enjoyed the national spotlight when he participated in the 2024 Home Run Derby. But the 12-year veteran never seems to get the credit he deserves for being one of the best and most consistent offensive players in the game.

In the Guardians 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, Ramirez stole his 40th base of the season. When asked his thoughts on the accomplishment, Ramirez said, “It feels good but it obviously is gonna feel better if I’m able to hit four more homers for the 40/40,” per MLB.com’s Mandy Bell on X.

Shohei Ohtani has received ample – yet deserved – attention for his incredible display of power and speed this season. Ohtani joined the ultra-exclusive 40/40 club earlier this year. And, you might have heard that he recently reached 50/50 for the first time in the history of the game.

The Guardians’ Jose Ramirez is on the cusp of history

However, fewer fans are aware that Ramirez is chasing 40/40 with a reasonably realistic opportunity of reaching the rare feat. Only six players have ever hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a single season. Ohtani did it this year (and he could even reach 60/60 because he’s essentially a superhero). Before Shohei the club consisted of just Ronald Acuna Jr. (2023), Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996) and Jose Canseco (1988). Ramirez has his sights set on adding his name to that exclusive group.

Earlier this season, Ramirez was walked with the bases loaded – the ultimate show of respect for his offensive abilities. The move prompted Ramirez to quip that he’s better than Bonds.

While the all-time home run king might disagree, the Guardians’ star is having a remarkable season. He’s up to 35 doubles, 36 home runs, 109 RBI, 108 runs scored and 40 steals with an .849 OPS and an OPS+ of 136. He has 6.1 bWAR in 152 games this season.

Ramirez needs just four homers to reach the rare 40/40 feat. There are seven games remaining in the regular season for the Guardians. Reaching 40 would be difficult but not impossible. The 40 stolen bases in 2024 is a career-high for the 31-year-old slugger. Should he reach 40 dingers, that too would be a personal best. Previously Ramirez had topped out at 39 in a season.

Cleveland has a 7.5 game lead over the second-place Kansas City Royals. The team looks to claim the division crown with the season concluding in just over a week.