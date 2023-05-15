It’s hard to find a player that had a better weekend than Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor. In a series win over the Los Angeles Angels, Naylor made Major League Baseball history at the plate.

Naylor became the first player in the expansion era (since 1961) to hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later in three straight games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Two of those home runs ended up being game-winners, as the Guardians took two of three games from the Angels. Naylor had a five-hit weekend with seven RBIs and five runs scored.

Overall this season, Naylor has a .214 batting average with six home runs and 26 RBIs. He had a breakout of sorts last season, launching 20 home runs and 28 doubles to go along with 79 RBIs.

Thanks in large part to the heroics of Naylor, the Guardians won their second series in the last eight over the weekend, improving to 19-21 on the season. Cleveland figures to be in the thick of the AL Central division race throughout the season as it looks to win its second consecutive division crown.

Naylor has established himself as one of the more outgoing players on the diamond and with weekends like that how can you blame him? He’s enjoying his baseball right now and doing what the Guardians expect him to do. If he achieves nothing else of significance in his career, Josh Naylor can forever say he was the first player in the modern era to achieve this rare feat.