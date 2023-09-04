Lucas Giolito was officially added to the Cleveland Guardians' roster on Saturday after he was claimed from the Los Angeles Angels, and after spending many years on the division rival Chicago White Sox, the Guardians are turning to Giolito in the first game of a pivotal three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Giolito spoke about how he felt about coming to the Guardians from the Angels.

“When I was told I was coming over, this that I've watched from the other side on a different team in the Central for six-plus years,” Lucas Giolito said, via Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I always noticed the energy and the passion that all the players bring, the way Tito [manager Terry Francona] leads the group. It's kind of known as the Cleveland Pitching Factory around the league, so I'm pumped to be here.”

Giolito is right, the Guardians are known as a great pitching team, especially when it comes to developing pitchers or resurrecting careers for guys who have struggled. Giolito fits that mold. He was once a Cy Young-caliber pitcher with the White Sox, hitting hies peak from 2019 through 2021, but fell off in 2022 and 2023. The Guardians are likely to try to tweak something with him to try to help him regain form.

After a brief stint with the Angels, Giolito has arguably his biggest start of the season coming up on Monday against the Twins.

The Guardians sit at 66-71, five games back of the Twins in the American League Central. They could cut the lead to three with a sweep, or completely fall out of contention for the division with a bad series. It will be on Giolito to set the tone in game one of the series.