Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians through to ALDS with epic walk-off homer in bottom of 15th

Oscar Gonzalez sent the Cleveland Guardians to the ALDS with a walk-off home run in the 15th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez’s epic homer came on the heels of 14 and a half scoreless innings for both Cleveland and Tampa Bay. The Guardians will now prepare to face the New York Yankees in the next round of the MLB playoffs.

The Guardians clinched a spot in the ALDS with the win. They had previously taken care of business in Game 1 behind a dominant outing by Shane Bieber and a home run from Jose Ramirez.

Triston McKenzie turned in another solid outing for the Guardians on Saturday. But the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow was equally impressive. However, neither pitcher ended up factoring into the decision.

The Guardians and Rays both had chances to score runs throughout the affair, but both defenses and bullpens refused to give in.

The Rays had runners on first and third in the 12th. Manuel Margot stepped to the plate and slapped a ground ball towards third base. Guardians’ superstar Jose Ramirez ranged to his right and threw across his body to retire Margot by a step at first base.

Jose Ramirez ARE YOU KIDDING ME? pic.twitter.com/HmWHFLq6ET — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2022

After a couple more innings of scoreless baseball, Oscar Gonzalez took former Guardians’ star pitcher Corey Kluber deep to officially send Cleveland to the next round of the MLB playoffs.

Kluber hung a 1-0 delivery to Gonzalez who took took a big swing and clubbed it to left-center field, clearing the 19-foot Progressive Field fence.

The Guardians will now head to New York and attempt to upset the Yankees.