On Friday night, the Cleveland Guardians took the field for a home game against the Baltimore Orioles, and before the contest, rapper Kid Cudi threw out the first pitch. Cudi showed up in a full Guardians uniform, but unfortunately, his pitch was well left of its intended target.

After the embarrassing display, ESPN sports media personality Stephen A. Smith took the opportunity to thank Kid Cudi for essentially letting him off the hook.

The previous night, at the New York Yankees game, Smith threw out a first pitch of his own, and similarly had disastrous results in front of the home fans.

Smith then simply wrote “thank you,” on X, formerly known as Twitter, to Kid Cudi for one-upping him in the embarrassment department.

As for the Guardians, the team would go on to win a thrilling 9-8 contest against the Orioles. Shane Bieber took the mound for Cleveland, and, although it wasn't his greatest performance, he was still considerably better than Kid Cudi. Bieber pitched five innings, throwing five strikeouts and relinquishing four runs.

The Guardians found themselves trailing by one run entering the bottom of the ninth inning. However, David Fry eventually won the contest via a walk-off two run double to steal the win for the Guardians.

The Guardians and Orioles will play again on Saturday evening at 6:10 PM ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. Meanwhile, don't expect to see either Stephen A. Smith or Kid Cudi taking up the mound of any other professional ballparks anytime soon.